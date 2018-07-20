Star Wars: Greg Grunberg Teases ‘Episode IX’ Return

Along with J.J. Abrams returning to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: Episode IX, it seems like a familiar face will be joining him once again.

Actor Greg Grunberg, who has appeared in many Abrams-helmed projects from Lost to Star Trek to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, seems very likely to reprise his role as Resistance pilot Temmin “Snap” Wexley, according to his hints during San Diego Comic-Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grunberg would not outright confirm to Yahoo! News that he will play a part in the followup to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but he strongly intimated that his character would be returning — by referencing his facial hair.

“You know what — we’d better [return] or else my wife is going to kill me for growing a beard,” Grunberg said, referencing the facial hair he grew for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “I can’t officially say anything, but this is getting itchy, and I’m getting itchy to go over there and do it.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to begin production later this month, and Wexley’s return to the Resistance would likely be welcome to those who remain in the fight against the First Order. With the group on the ropes and their numbers dwindling, the X-Wing pilot would likely be a strong help to finish the job in taking down Kylo Ren and his allies.

Grunberg recognized the polarizing response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which has attracted many fans to decry the events of the film since its release. But as a frequent collaborator with Abrams, he’s no stranger to that sort of reaction, as Abrams’ films and shows have often divided fans over the course of his career.

“I get it all the time. I’m trying to watch my son play baseball, and someone goes, ‘You know what I thought J.J. should have done?’ I’m like, ‘Can I just watch my kid?’ It comes along with the territory,” said Grunberg.

Hopefully we’ll hear something more official from Lucasfilm very soon, with production expected to begin soon and rumors swirling about the future of the franchise at Disney after the poor performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Despite all of the drama, Grunberg seems eager return to the galaxy and help tell the final tale in the current trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.