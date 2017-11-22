J.J. Abrams Auctions Off The Plot To ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

In less than a month, fans will finally see how the next chapter in the Star Wars saga unfolds when The Last Jedi hits theaters. During this past weekend’s Night of Too Many Stars charity event, J.J. Abrams made an appearance to auction off the supposed plot of Episode IX.

Having the filmmaker reveal the secrets of the sequel sounds like an enticing offer, but as the segment played out, Hot Tub Time Machine star Rob Corddry also made an appearance, adding into the auction that he’d reveal the plot of Hot Tub Time Machine 3. When the time came to whisper the secrets into the auction winner’s ear, Gilbert Gottfried surprised everyone by also tossing in the details of Sharknado 5.

A fan did ultimately stand on stage and Abrams did whisper things into his ear, but we imagine it was all just a ruse for the comedy program.

With Episode IX being two years away, we’ll have to wait a while to figure out what the premise will be, but some of the people involved with Lucasfilm have teased a variety of elements that fans can expect.

One of the most recent hints came from Oscar Isaac, who stars as Poe Dameron in The Last Jedi. When speaking with Esquire, Oscar Isaac claimed that, in the upcoming film, he’s given “not that much more, but a little more to do” and that he starts shooting Episode IX next year. Considering Poe Dameron hasn’t been painted as one of the integral components of the franchise, we wouldn’t have been shocked were he to have been killed in the upcoming The Last Jedi, and now we know he’ll survive the ordeal.

Earlier this year, Abrams was discussing the criticisms that The Force Awakens received for feeling too formulaic and adhering too closely to the model presented by the original film. He assured that things will go into uncharted territory for his next directorial effort.

“Well, it’s certainly something that I’m aware of now working on Episode IX – coming back into this world after having done Episode VII,” the director told BBC when asked about the impact these films have on so many people. “I feel like we need to approach this with the same excitement that we had when we were kids, loving what these movies were. And at the same time, we have to take them places that they haven’t gone, and that’s sort of our responsibility.”

Star Wars isn’t the only saga the filmmaker has left his mark on, having also breathed new life into the Star Trek franchise.

“It’s a strange thing – [composer] Michael’s [Giacchino] worked on things like Planet of the Apes and Star Trek and Star Wars, and these are the things of dreams,” Abrams admitted. “Yet we can’t just revel in that; we have to go elsewhere.“

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.

