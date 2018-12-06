‘Star Wars Episode IX’: Kylo Ren Rumored to Get His Helmet Back

After the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren has taken a major step in his attempt to control the galaxy. The former Jedi Padawan has embraced his own legacy in the Dark Side, killing his former master in Supreme Leader Snoke and taking control of the First Order.

Many fans are curious about how he’ll evolve in Star Wars: Episode IX and whether or not he’ll reject the legacy of Darth Vader. But it sounds like, without the condescension of Snoke, he’ll go back to idol worship.

In the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren smashed his helmet after being chastised by Snoke. But a new report from Making Star Wars, supporting a user on Reddit, indicates that Adam Driver‘s character will repair the mask and don it once again.

“Sources have said they saw Kylo Ren with the reforged mask on in various stages of dress, which also means we can’t yet say how often he wears the helmet, so if this news disappoints you, try to keep that in mind,” Making Star Wars reports. “To them it looked like the mask was pieced back together using some kind of red crystalline bonding material. The visual gave the mask ‘a very corrupted look.’ A little Kylo, a little Vader, and maybe even with a hint of Maul’s facial stylings.”

There has been a ton of speculation about Kylo Ren after the shocking events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Driver himself has been loath to address the upcoming movie. When cornered on the red carpet at a recent event, the actor told Variety that he’s “not touching that one” in response to a question about Episode IX.

He was reluctant to provide any specific answers to Kylo Ren’s development during an interview with Vulture.

“That’s hard to say because we’re working toward something in particular with that character,” Driver said when asked about what excites him while playing Kylo Ren. “I don’t want to give anything away.”

The actor’s role in Star Wars has created a perception about his acting style, but Driver doesn’t mind shooting down some misconceptions about his process.

“I don’t think of myself as an intense person. If what I’m doing is so abnormal that it’s intense — yeah, I have no idea. I’m not a method actor,” Driver said. “I like to stay focused on set but it’s not because I have a process that I’m imposing on everybody else. Sometimes you have to be more focused in between scenes because what’s happening is that, on something like Star Wars, it’s pure comedy in between takes. It’s Stormtroopers running into walls because they can’t see through their helmets. So I don’t know where the intense thing came from.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2019.