Star Wars: John Williams Thinks Rey’s Real Parents Will Be Revealed in ‘Episode IX’

For some Star Wars fans, the big question of the identity of Rey’s parents was answered in The Last Jedi, as Kylo Ren confirmed that her parents were “nobodies.” Other fans, however, thought that Kylo was lying to her to continue to manipulate her into joining him. Legendary Star Wars composer John Williams is one of the fans who thinksEpisode IX could reveal the true identity of her heritage.

“Rey’s parents might be identified to us in the next film,” Williams recently shared with KUSC. When the host claimed they didn’t believe Kylo’s lies about her parents, Williams replied, “I don’t believe it either. Rey, of course, is played by Daisy Ridley, who I so loved in The Force Awakens. And last year, when [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy rang me up and said, ‘Would you do the last music for The Last Jedi?’ I said to her, ‘Is Daisy in it?’ and she said yes, so I said yes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Williams’ direct involvement in the franchise would think this lends credence to the idea that Kylo was merely lying, yet with the composer having to ask Kathleen Kennedy if Daisy Ridley was in the sequel, that could hint that he doesn’t know much about the narrative until it’s time to create the score.

It may seem surprising that Williams isn’t entirely aware of the franchise’s future, but when looking back on the original film, he revealed that no one knew there would even be a second film.

“We talk about Star Wars, doing the first film in 1977, none of us had any idea that there would be a second film,” Williams confessed. “And I don’t think George Lucas had that idea in his mind either, so it’s developed in the most amazing way.”

It will be quite some time before Williams finds out if his theory was right, as Episode IX doesn’t begin filming until this summer, with the composer likely creating the score sometime next year. The deal isn’t confirmed, but Williams has already expressed his interest in completing this trilogy and providing the score for the new film.

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.

Do you agree with Williams or think that Rey’s parents really were nobodies? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T KUSC]