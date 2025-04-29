Nintendo Switch Online Makes 2 Games Playable for Free Ahead of Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day is just around the corner, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can celebrate the occasion by playing a pair of games based on the franchise. Starting on April 30th at 10 a.m. PT, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles will both be playable completely free for subscribers. The free trial will last through May 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As is always the case with these trials, subscribers will have access to the full versions of these games, so it’s entirely possible that dedicated players can complete one or both games during that time.

For those that won’t have the time to finish Bounty Hunter or Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, the save data from these trials will transfer back to the paid version. If you decide to buy either game physically or through the Switch eShop, you’ll pick up right where you left off. It’s a nice incentive to check out these trials when they become available, as you might end up liking a game you wouldn’t have otherwise played. On top of the incentive of trying something new, players will receive 100 Platinum Points for playing either trial.

the rifle tusken raider is a new playable character in star wars episode i: jedi power battles

For those interested in buying Star Wars: Bounty Hunter or Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, there are multiple options on the Nintendo eShop. Both games normally cost $19.99, or they can be obtained in the Star Wars Prequel Pack, which costs $64.99 and also includes Episode I: Racer and Republic Commando. The best deal right now, however, is the Star Wars: Grand Collection, which includes all four of those games, plus an additional five: Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, The Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. That bundle normally costs $139.99, but is currently on sale for $69.99.

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles was originally released in 2000, and was brought to Switch earlier this year. The version on modern platforms added several new playable characters not present in the original version. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter debuted in 2002, as a tie-in game for Attack of the Clones. Nintendo fans may have played it on GameCube, but this version includes a few quality-of-life improvements, such as a flashlight to light up dark locations.

When Nintendo Switch 2 is released in June, the system will be backwards compatible with most games released on the current system. However, there are certain games that are currently facing issues. One of those games is Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which is currently on Nintendo’s list of games “with start up issues.” It’s possible these issues will be resolved in time for the system’s launch, but those planning to purchase the Star Wars: Grand Collection should keep it in mind!

