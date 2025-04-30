Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds Anakin and Padme Star Wars Costumes (for a Price)

Last week, Disney Dreamlight Valley added the game’s first content based on the Star Wars franchise. Following the release of R2-D2 and the Naboo Villa, the game has now added even more content ahead of Star Wars Day. The newly released cosmetics allow players to dress their characters up like two of the most iconic characters from the prequels: Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala. In addition to these costumes, players can also purchase Anakin’s Lightsaber. All of these items can be found right now, at the following prices listed below:

Padme Lakeside Ensemble- 1,750 Moonstones

Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Ensemble- 1,750 Moonstones

Anakin Skywalker’s Lightsaber- 1,750 Moonstones

Padme’s Lakeside Ensemble includes a gown, hairstyle, and shoes. Meanwhile, Anakin’s Jedi Ensemble features a Jedi Robe, cloak, hairstyle, and boots. Lastly, the Lightsaber is basically just a cosmetic your character can carry around, but it also comes with four new poses for the game’s photo mode. Unfortunately, since this is specifically referred to as Anakin’s Lightsaber, there are no other color options. It’s possible we’ll see other Lightsabers added to the Shop in the future, but for 1,750 Moonstones, it would be nice to be able to change it to red, green, or purple without having to spend anything extra.

Following this week’s Premium Shop update, Disney Dreamlight Valley players probably shouldn’t expect any additional Star Wars content in the immediate future. All of this content was revealed ahead of the Wonderland Whimsy update, so unless the developers have some surprises in store, we probably won’t be seeing anything else right away. However, it’s possible we could see a lot more Star Wars content down the line, depending on how strong the reception is. We haven’t seen any Star Wars Villagers in the game just yet, but Gameloft has hinted that we could see Grogu added in the future. Right now, we don’t have any details about what’s to come following Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s summer update, but it’s likely we’ll be getting a new roadmap in the near future.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s early access release in 2022, Gameloft has primarily focused on characters and elements from traditional Disney and Pixar films, while avoiding Marvel and Star Wars. That’s clearly changing in the latter case, though we’ve yet to see anything Marvel related just yet. Even just adding content based on Star Wars will greatly open up the game’s possibilities, from characters that could join the Village, to park attractions and Star Path themes. The idea of characters like Chewbacca and BB-8 interacting with Buzz Lightyear and Wall-E is pretty amusing, but we’ll have to wait and see what Gameloft is planning down the line.

