‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Star Naomi Ackie Addresses if Jannah is Lando’s Daughter

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX are in the midst of the movie’s panel. The only new cast member on the roster is Naomi Ackie, who will be portraying a character named Jannah in the final Skywalker film. There have been rumors that her character is the daughter of Lando Calrissian, the iconic character played by Billy Dee Williams in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Williams is retuning for the new movie, which is part of the reason the rumor has come into play. When asked by host, Stephen Colbert, if she was Lando’s daughter, Ackie cleverly dodged the question.

“Listen, Lando is a very charming man, so he could have children all over the universe. That’s what I’m saying,” Ackie teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While she couldn’t reveal her parentage, the actor did hint that her character will be encountering the original crew.

“All I can say is the original group are going on this epic adventure and I’m so excited about where Jannah crosses paths with them,” she shared.

Here’s a first look at Jannah:

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!