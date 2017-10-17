Snoke Actor Addresses Director Shakeup On ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

While many fans want to learn more about the mysteries of the new Star Wars trilogy, such as who Rey’s parents are and what the deal is with Supreme Leader Snoke, others want to know what the hell is going on behind the scenes.

Now actor Andy Serkis, who plays Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, addressed the upcoming director shakeup that saw Colin Trevorrow ousted in favor of the returning J.J. Abrams for Episode IX, as well as the change on the Han Solo spinoff film.

“Everyone wants to make the best film, and sometimes, for some reason, it just doesn’t work out. And sometimes it is creative differences,” said Serkis in an interview with Metro. “I don’t really know too much about that situation, other than it was an agreeable parting.”

While promoting his directorial debut with the film Breathe, Serkis was asked about working with Abrams once again, who directed his first appearance as Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to him. Because of life,” Serkis “[But] I am so thrilled for him.”

The actor only had a few scenes in Episode VII, but those were enough to drive Star Wars fans into a frenzy regarding the character’s identity and place in the lore. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson made it clear that Snoke’s backstory wouldn’t be explored in the new film, but his motivations will be made more clear.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a plan in place for the character, as Serkis said in a separate interview with IGN that he knows what Snoke’s history is.

“Oh yeah, absolutely I know it,” Serkis said, referring to the character’s backstory.

But Johnson has said that he doesn’t want the character to be mined in his film, referring to Emperor Palpatine’s presence in the original trilogy. No one knew Palpatine’s history or how he rose to power until the prequels told that story.

Some scenes in the trailer hinted at a major confrontation between Rey and Snoke in the new film, but Serkis wouldn’t reveal any details when asked how the fledgling Force user fits into his plans for Kylo Ren.

“Oh man, that’s so confidential I can’t possibly talk about it. I’m sorry [Laughs], I would love to tell you… All I can is you’re onto something.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15, and Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere December 20, 2019.