‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Star Mark Hamill to Appear on Good Morning America Tomorrow

Lucasfilm is set to wrap up the long-running Skywalker saga later this year when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters, but we still don’t know much about the movie. The actual title of J.J. Abrams’ movie is still being kept secret, and we still don’t know when we can expect a trailer.

But perhaps we can depend on the loose lipped Mark Hamill to reveal some secrets about the film. The Luke Skywalker actor will appear on Good Morning America in the morning, where he will have to do his best to dance around any potential spoilers about the upcoming Star Wars movie.

Looking forward to @GMA and talking about the @KnightfallShow Premiere: Monday March 25th on @HISTORY– Is it too early in the morning to talk about the impalements, the beheadings & the unrelenting bloodshed of the most violent show on TV?#AllTheGlamourOfThe14thCentury ⚔️ https://t.co/tRtO6FXTKx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 21, 2019

Hamill will appear on the talk show to promote the new season of the History series Knightfall. While the actor teased that he’ll address the series’ violence, we’ll be surprised if he escapes without getting a question about Star Wars: Episode IX.

While he’s never spilled the beans on anything major, Hamill has revealed Disney’s plans before their own marketing machine could kick into gear. The actor did say the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be coming during a broadcast of Monday Night Football before the official reveal, though he later told ComicBook.com that Disney never told him NOT to say that.

It’s unlikely that Hamill will let the new title slip or perhaps reveal when we can expect the trailer (it’s a safe bet both will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration next month) but there is a chance that he does offer some new details that will stir up excitement for the upcoming film.

We’ll just have to see if Hamill is bold enough to reveal something about the new movie when he appears on Good Morning America in the morning.

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters this December.

