Star Wars: Images of ‘Episode IX’ Crew Gifts Emerge

Fans are still waiting for our first official details or looks at Star Wars: Episode IX, which could be coming imminently, as some crew members have taken to social media to reveal the wrap gifts they were given by director J.J. Abrams.

One user on Reddit shared an image of the items, claiming they came from a member of the first unit crew.

The handwritten note reads, “Dear cast and crew of Episode IX: There are no words to properly express our gratitude and amazement – your work has been next-level spectacular, and you’ve done it all with kindness and respect. There are no words, but there are jackets!” It is signed from Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, producer Michelle Rejwan, and executive producer Callum Greene.

Another user who seemingly has inside information about the film attempted to explain the meaning behind the bottles, claiming, “So for those asking about the bottles: The sand, and it is really fine sand is from a sacred place on a familiar planet. The beans are something to do with ‘a Jedi eater’ whatever that means. It’ll all be clear in December and all NDAs aside I really know nothing more apart from they are one of the coolest gifts I’ve ever received!”

Planets covered in sand have been a recurring theme throughout every era of the Star Wars saga, so sand alone isn’t enough to deduce what locations could be explored in the upcoming film. Of those many sand-covered destinations, Jedha, which was seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is the planet which most closely fits the “sacred” and “familiar” descriptions, potentially making that the frontrunner for planets the new film will feature.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey’s lightsaber was damaged, which could require her to head to Jedha to obtain a Kyber crystal to craft a new weapon, as is a tradition in a Jedi’s path to becoming a Jedi Master. However, it’s unclear exactly how damaged the weapon is, possibly allowing her to repurpose the crystals from the weapon within a new hilt.

Other images have surfaced in various corners of social media which reveal that members of the crew also received Bad Robot and Episode IX branded apparel, though none of these items offer any clues about the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga’s narrative.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters this December.

