‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Shooting at Yavin Filming Location

Production on Star Wars: Episode IX continues to move forward, with recent reports about where the film is shooting possibly hinting at a return to Yavin. Trevor Monk, a Star Wars fan who lives near the Cardington Air Sheds, shared an update that the film’s logo was spotted outside one of the sheds, which was previously utilized for Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Someone posted that horses were in stables outside Shed 2 last week and the week before. I just had confirmation Star Wars is in Shed 2 now,” Monk shared with Star Wars News Net. “Filming what?? I have no idea but there is no external set so I doubt it is Yavin. Time will tell.”

Star Wars isn’t the only massive production to film at the location, with recent productions like Mowgli and Dumbo filming sequences there, though the history of Lucasfilm using the location to create Yavin will immediately spark speculation that the film will feature scenes at the former Rebel base.

Production on the film kicked off last summer and has ventured to all corners of the globe. A report that emerged ahead of the official production start may have confirmed we’d revisit a planet that debuted in the prequel trilogy.

The Italian iMoviez Magazine revealed a casting call for 800 extras in the Como area of Italy for an “American film of international importance.” The call is looking for extras of various ages, genders, and ethnicities, with a scheduled shooting window of late July through August.

This area was notably used as a substitute for Naboo in The Phantom Menace, with its architecture helping convey a number of royal locations.

Naboo’s last appearance was at the end of Return of the Jedi, with a CGI insert at the end of the film’s Special Edition release conveying the galaxy-wide celebration of the destruction of the Galactic Empire. The number of extras required for this reported film, in addition to a possible visit to Yavin IV, could hint at the systems being visited in the film’s finale, even if the locations don’t play a pivotal role in the film’s narrative.

A large chunk of the shoot also took place in Jordan, which served as Jedha in Rogue One, with this upcoming sequel seemingly making good on tying together all corners of the Star Wars series for the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters in December.

