Ethan Hawke Wants to Be in a Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm is cranking out Star Wars films at their highest rate in history, leading Ethan Hawke to wonder why he hasn’t had the opportunity to join the galaxy far, far away.

“I’ve never been in one, no, and the truth is, it’s okay, because there weren’t very many of them, but now there’s a lot of them and I still haven’t been in them,” Hawke shared on Conan. “I would definitely play a Wookiee. I would do that so well.”

The First Reformed star detailed that his desires to join a Star Wars film isn’t a secret, as he’s regularly expressed his interest in joining the series. When he sees a peer that was granted the opportunity that he has yet to earn, he can’t help but feel jealous.

“I’ve said it on national TV over and over again. I will audition, I’ll play Wookiees, I’ll play Jedis, I’ll play bad guys,” Hawke noted. “The last one was so good, I loved the Han Solo one, I just loved it. And you see it and there’s Woody Harrelson. He’s in Planet of the Apes, he’s in Star Wars. He’s got like every job.”

Despite being such a passionate fan of the franchise, seeing someone he respects and admires will briefly take him out of the experience of enjoying it as a fan.

“I think, to myself, when I go see [Solo: A Star Wars Story], I’m too old to play Han now, I’m gonna enjoy watching this movie. Oh, Han’s got a buddy: Woody Harrelson. I don’t get to go on?” Hawke joked. “Woody Harrelson is one of my favorite actors of all time, bar none. But I’m saying we’re the same kind of age, can’t I get an audition?”

Earlier this year, Hawke found himself in the center of some heated responses from devout franchise fanatics, as he expressed that big superhero films, such as Logan, didn’t connect with him in the ways it had with others.

“I went to see Logan cause everyone was like, ‘This is a great movie’ and I was like, ‘Really? No, this is a fine superhero movie,’” the actor shared with The Film Stage. “There’s a difference but big business doesn’t think there’s a difference. Big business wants you to think that this is a great film because they wanna make money off of it.”

Some could argue that, even with Star Wars: The Last Jedi bucking saga expectations, the Star Wars franchise caters to similar interests as superhero movies, developing entertaining stories that might not offer the themes and messages Hawke prefers to witness.

