Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Hadn’t Watched His Prequel Films Since Release Until Obi-Wan Kenobi Return

Despite having children that likely would have been interested in checking out the galaxy far, far away, actor Ewan McGregor recently recalled that he hadn’t watched any of the Star Wars films he was in since they were unveiled, that is until he was preparing to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the upcoming TV series focusing on the character. Not only did he revisit the three films that he starred in, but the actor watched all nine films in the Skywalker Saga to prepare for his long-awaited return. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.

“I watched them from start to finish,” McGregor shared with Entertainment Weekly. “All nine movies. Just to get back in that world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the actor specified nine movies, implying he didn’t revisit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story, we at least know he saw Solo, as he attended that film’s world premiere. By revisiting all of those films all these years later, it offered him a new perspective on the adventures.

“It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn’t seen them since they came out, not at all,” the actor pointed out. “So it was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out.”

With the upcoming series taking place closer to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy of films, McGregor spent more time attempting to channel Alec Guinness’ take on the character, as well as embracing other corners of sci-fi.

“I started reading science fiction,” McGregor confirmed. “Iain M. Banks is a Scottish writer, and I started reading his science-fiction novels. I kind of didn’t do it the first [time]. I did absolutely study Alec Guinness and watched the original three Star Wars films when we did the first one, but I didn’t really think about the genre. And it’s not something I would normally do, but this time I did. I got jazzed about being back in space because I really love it as a movie watcher.”

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!