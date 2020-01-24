Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Praises Obi-Wan Kenobi Scripts for Disney+

A wild day for the Star Wars fandom just keeps on twisting and turning as new details have emerged about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series’ filming. Ewan McGregor spoke directly to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about the entire situation and the star says it’s overblown and took time to praise the series’ scripts. The conversation occurred at the Birds of Prey premiere and the actor says that production on the series will commence in January of 2021. That probably reassures some Star Wars fans who might have been freaking out about all the previous developments from the day. No, nothing is canceled. Nope, there isn’t supposed to be a massive overhaul of the scripts. Everyone can take a second to calm down now. Hear what the star had to say for yourself.

“It just slipped to next year, that’s all,” McGregor explained about the delay. “The scripts are really good. I think that so now that Episode IX came out and everyone at Lucasfilm’s got more time to look to spend on the writing, they felt like they wanted more time to write the episodes. I read about 80-90 percent of what they’ve written so far and it’s really, really good. And instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that’s all. It’s nothing more dramatic than that. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to push it to next year.”

In some other comments, McGregor clarified that the changes to the filming schedule shouldn’t pose any problems for the release date. As it stands now, no details about the possible unveiling on Disney+ had been given out by the company or Lucasfilm.

He offered, “It will have the same release date, I don’t think it will affect the release date. They’re still shooting towards having the [series] released when it was going to originally release.”

Then, of course, the Kenobi actor would have to address the reports that the series was shortened from six to four episodes. But, Mcgregor denied all that business before saying, “I haven’t heard that.” There could still be a possibility that the push could result in some further decisions, the star doesn’t know of anything and it would stand to reason that he would be one to keep informed as the process develops. But, wow, what a strange day of Star Wars news as people had Kathleen Kennedy’s name trending online because of how upset the fandom was. Here’s hoping the rest of 2020 brings a little bit more clarity.