This ‘Star Wars’ Fan Poster Is The Movie We Need Next

A Reddit user has shared a fan-made poster for “501st: A Star Wars Story,” a proposed anthology installment that would follow the 501st Legion during the Prequel Trilogy era.

The 501st Battalion of the Republic’s clone army fought against Count Dooku’s Separatists during the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, lead by Captain Rex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rex’s adventures were captured in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where Rex and his soldiers — including superior officer Commander Cody, Echo, and Fives — fought in the battle of Christophsis and fought alongside Jedi heroes Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Their adventures saw the troopers come into conflict with dark side assassin Asajj Ventress and Kaleesh cyborg general Grievous.

Later, some of the clones — who had been created from the genetic template of bounty hunter Jango Fett — uncovered a Sith conspiracy against the Jedi and the Republic after a trooper killed a Jedi general. An inhibitor chip in the trooper’s brain malfunctioned, causing the soldier to become hostile towards the Jedi — prematurely executing Order 66, which would later be activated in full by secret Sith lord Chancellor Palpatine.

With the inhibitor chips activated, the clone’s protocols turned the troops against their Jedi officers — wiping out nearly all of the galaxy’s Jedi in the Jedi Purge. The 501st Legion assaulted the Jedi Temple under Sidious’ newest apprentice, Darth Vader, before coming to serve under Clone Commander Appo.

Rex, who had removed his implant before the execution of the Order, avoiding taking part in the slaughter and would later aid the restoration of the New Republic following the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Lucasfilm already dipped into the war genre with the grittier-than-usual Rogue One, making a live-action Saving Private Ryan or Band of Brothers-inspired spin on the Clone Wars an appealing prospect for fans.

The next Star Wars standalone, Solo, opens May 25.