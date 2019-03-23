Star Wars Fan Transforms Observatory Into Giant R2-D2

There is nothing we appreciate more than a dedicated fan! Professor Hubert Zitt has recently proved himself a mega Star Wars lover by transforming the Zweibrücken Observatory of the Natural Science Association in Germany into a giant R2-D2. According to Laughing Squid, the professor is a huge sci-fi fan who is “widely known for his fascinating lectures on Star Wars, Star Trek and other science fiction.” Along with his father-in-law and “several helpful students,” Zitt was able to “put his distinctive mark on the university where he works.” The project even caught the attention of Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywaker in the Star Wars films.

R2-D2 Observatory Transformed Germans Into Giant Nerds https://t.co/s4vUwKGxEP via @LaughingSquid — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 22, 2019

“R2-D2 Observatory Transformed Germans Into Giant Nerds,” Hamill joked. The original headline of the article read “German Observatory Transformed Into a Giant R2-D2,” so the actor was clearly having some fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on Hamill’s post, loving the R2-D2 appreciation.

“When they’re positioning the dome I hope it makes the R2-D2 sounds!,” @AJPTX101 wrote.

“I’m proud of my country,” @marvelsdirewolf added.

“You gonna get one for your backyard?,” @tom_calderone joked.

“They’re astronomers. They were already nerds. (Meant in absolutely the best way),” @daveshayneducks replied.

The Laughing Squid article includes tons of photos of the of process, but the best picture is definitely of the finished product. Check out this adorable visiting Jawa:



If you love Star Wars, but can’t make it out to Germany, you’re in luck because Star Wars: Episode IX is finally being released this year.

The film is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

What do you think about this R2-D2-shaped observatory? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!