Star Wars: Jack Black Perfectly Brings Obi-Wan Kenobi Meme to Life

Star Wars fans have shown their love for the franchise by sharing countless memes from all corners of the galaxy far, far away, though Jack Black recently posted a video that puts most fans to shame, as he manages to recreate the popular meme of Obi-Wan Kenobi confronting General Grievous, casually uttering, "Hello there." Making the video even more impressive is that Black not only played both parts in the exchange, but even used digital trickery to pull off Grievous' impressive stature, in addition to the clip's lightsabers and background visage of the Death Star II and screeching TIE fighters.

Black shared the video of himself on Instagram, while adding the caption, "May the fourth be with you!!" while making sure to tag the collaborators who made the hilarious clip possible.

Even though Grievous might not have had much screen time in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, he still left a major impact on audiences, largely due to his various malevolent lines of dialogue and how they added an almost cartoonish tone to the adventure, as fans have quoted him in the years since his debut. Another reason Grievous has likely seen a surge in popularity across the internet is that the young audiences whose first Star Wars films were the prequels are now the ones keeping the spirit of the series alive across all forms of social media.

Despite largely being relegated to existing as a meme in recent years, Grievous fans were given a treat earlier this year when his official introduction into the Star Wars franchise was made available on Disney+.

Ahead of the release of Revenge of the Sith, the animated series of shorts Star Wars: Clone Wars from director Genndy Tarkovsky helped explore the major events in the narrative following the conclusion of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Given that fans first learned of the Clone Wars in Star Wars: A New Hope, some fans were disappointed that the live-action films avoided depicting the event, instead embracing that era for animated installments. However, it was during this series that fans first met Grievous, learning that he was so critically injured, he had his vital organs placed inside an intimidating metallic shell, which fans would see Obi-Wan penetrate with a precise shot from a blaster.

While many fans were impressed by the events of Clone Wars, when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the shorts were relegated to the Legends corner of the franchise, making them no longer canonical.

Both Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are now streaming on Disney+.

