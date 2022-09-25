Star Wars Fans Celebrate Mark Hamill's 71st Birthday

September 25th marks a very special day in Star Wars history. On this date in 1951, Mark Hamill was born, making today his 71st birthday. The iconic actor is known best for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the recent sequel trilogy, and he's also an accomplished voice actor known for playing the Joker and much more. Recently, Hamill appeared on Netflix's The Sandman as Merv Pumpkinhead and he'll soon be seen on the streaming site again in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher. Just like in previous years, many fans and friends have taken to social media to share kind words for Hamill on his special day.

Earlier today, Hamill shared an older tweet from the daily account "Is today Mark Hamill's birthday?" The account tweeted, "Today is not Mark Hamill's birthday." The actor hilariously replied, "Fact Check: FALSE ❌." You can check out his tweet below:

Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate Hamill, including Mike Flanagan, Cary Elwes, Rachel Zegler, and Kate Siegel. You can check out some of the sweet posts from the Star Wars legend's friends and fans below...