Star Wars Fans Celebrate Mark Hamill's 71st Birthday
September 25th marks a very special day in Star Wars history. On this date in 1951, Mark Hamill was born, making today his 71st birthday. The iconic actor is known best for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the recent sequel trilogy, and he's also an accomplished voice actor known for playing the Joker and much more. Recently, Hamill appeared on Netflix's The Sandman as Merv Pumpkinhead and he'll soon be seen on the streaming site again in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher. Just like in previous years, many fans and friends have taken to social media to share kind words for Hamill on his special day.
Earlier today, Hamill shared an older tweet from the daily account "Is today Mark Hamill's birthday?" The account tweeted, "Today is not Mark Hamill's birthday." The actor hilariously replied, "Fact Check: FALSE ❌." You can check out his tweet below:
Fact Check: FALSE ❌ https://t.co/rSJA2Hcp5r— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 25, 2022
Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate Hamill, including Mike Flanagan, Cary Elwes, Rachel Zegler, and Kate Siegel. You can check out some of the sweet posts from the Star Wars legend's friends and fans below...
Long Live Luke
prevnext
We followed his journey from moisture farmer to Jedi, happy birthday to Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill! pic.twitter.com/3aNkEN7Trl— Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) September 25, 2022
Hero To All
prevnext
They say never meet your heroes … happiest birthday to @MarkHamill – the man who proves that wrong— Kate Siegel (@k8siegel) September 25, 2022
As You [Birthday] Wish
prevnext
Happy Birthday, Mark, from one “Princess rescuing Farmboy” to another! 🎂🎉🎁— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 25, 2022
Amazing Team
prevnext
Happy birthday Mark!!!! Much love from the whole Flanagan fam, we hope you have a phenomenal day.— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 25, 2022
Beauitful
prevnext
mark hamill has had my back since day one of being in this industry and i will adore him always and forever— from childhood hero to my real-life jedi master, happy birthday to the realest of real @MarkHamill ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) September 25, 2022
Throwback
prevnext
happy birthday mark hamill 🧡 pic.twitter.com/uIU2CMkFFR— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) September 25, 2022
Joker Forever
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the Legendary @MarkHamill! The voice of The Joker! 🃏 His first appearance on Batman: the animated series was as the voice of Ferris Boyle on the episode "Heart of Ice". He also played some guy named Luke..— Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) September 25, 2022
Born: September 25th, 1951 pic.twitter.com/XoZ70ME6nu
"One of the Greatest Figures of Pop Culture"
prevnext
Aujourd'hui c'est l'anniversaire du très grand Mark Hamill !— GAARY (@TheGaary) September 25, 2022
Espoir de la galaxie à Jedi accompli jusqu'à la voix incontournable du Joker, il est l'une des plus grandes figures de la pop culture et fête ses 71 ans ! pic.twitter.com/wN1epsP6Uy
An Inspiration
prevnext
Happy birthday, Mark Hamill! Thank you for everything, for inspiring generations and spending your days making people smile. You saved a lot of lives, including mine, just by being you
We love you Mark Hamill pic.twitter.com/xoal4DeymU— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) September 25, 2022
Look At Him!
prevnext
Happy birthday to Luke Skywalker himself, @MarkHamill! pic.twitter.com/Ysq8zIFE1A— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) September 25, 2022
Pure Kindness
prevnext
Today, we wish a very happy birthday to the incredible @MarkHamill! His work has inspired generations of Star Wars fans, and his kindness to fans both online and offline have brought joy to so many! We hope you have an incredible birthday, and May the Force be with you!#StarWars pic.twitter.com/lUIKnnAcxn— Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) September 25, 2022
We Love a Fan Cam
prevnext
happy birthday to the legend himself, mark hamill pic.twitter.com/otMZCrEjZw— julia (@darthvmknight) September 25, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
Today is Mark Hamill's birthday.— Is today Mark Hamill's birthday? (@Hamill_day) September 25, 2022