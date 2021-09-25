James Gunn, Ming-Na Wen, and More Celebrate Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill’s 70th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mark Hamill! The legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars turned 70 on September 25th. Many people have taken to social media today to honor Hamill, including James Gunn, Ming-Na Wen, Tara Strong, and Pee-wee Herman. Whether Hamill is being celebrated for his 40+ years in the world of Star Wars, his many years of voice acting, or his overall delightful social media presence, there’s so much to celebrate when it comes to his 70 years of life.
“In the beginning…and more recently… #HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers ?,” Hamill wrote on Twitter today. You can check out the post below:
Before viewing some of the tweets from Hamill’s friends and fans, here’s what you can expect from Hamill next… Recently, the actor was in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he’ll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.
You can view some of Hamill’s birthday posts below…