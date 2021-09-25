James Gunn, Ming-Na Wen, and More Celebrate Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill’s 70th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mark Hamill! The legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars turned 70 on September 25th. Many people have taken to social media today to honor Hamill, including James Gunn, Ming-Na Wen, Tara Strong, and Pee-wee Herman. Whether Hamill is being celebrated for his 40+ years in the world of Star Wars, his many years of voice acting, or his overall delightful social media presence, there’s so much to celebrate when it comes to his 70 years of life.

“In the beginning…and more recently… #HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers ?,” Hamill wrote on Twitter today. You can check out the post below:

In the beginning… and more recently…#HBD 2 me & ALL 9/25ers 🎂 pic.twitter.com/QIO1CBz1GN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 25, 2021

Before viewing some of the tweets from Hamill’s friends and fans, here’s what you can expect from Hamill next… Recently, the actor was in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he’ll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

You can view some of Hamill’s birthday posts below…

Gunn Throwback

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1441832189507801088?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Friendly Fennec

Happy Birthday, @HamillHimself!!

🎂🎊🎉🥰



70 years young! Sharing a binary sunset with you as I raise a lightsaber to you on your special day.🎂🥳



Wishing you joy & lots of cake!! 🎂🍰🥰❤️💜#MTFBWY pic.twitter.com/FSfYjVDb26 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) September 25, 2021

No Joke

Funny Pals

Cheers From Chewie

Getting to work with one of my childhood heroes was a dream come true. The fact that he also taught me how to use the Force was just a bonus. Happy birthday Mark @HamillHimself! pic.twitter.com/sWnuu5nYcU — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) September 25, 2021

Batman Has Spoken

Happy Birthday @HamillHimself! You make this world a better place and we’re all so lucky to have you. Thanks for all the years of laughs and total craziness! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Xq6ON7JAiD — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) September 25, 2021

Loved By All

Happy Birthday, Mark! Grateful for our friendship and our collaboration – from there to here. I see it everywhere I go on personal appearances, how much you mean to so many. 🙏🏼🥳❤️ @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/VuqaL46Gxz — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) September 25, 2021

Star Wars Throwbacks

HAPPY BDAY TO MARK HAMILL, OUR LUKE SKYWALKER 🎉 pic.twitter.com/01MqsvXltb — luke skywalker gallery 🪐 (@thefarmjedi) September 25, 2021

The Range