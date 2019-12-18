Star Wars Fans Are Flipping Out Over The Rise Of Skywalker’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier today the official embargo lifted on critic reviews for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga, and things did not go as expected. The sequel’s score began at 57% and as of this writing has risen to 58%, a low enough score to consider it “rotten” and give it the dreaded green splat on the website. Currently there are 178 reviews for the film with the critical consensus reading: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

The most shocking thing about the film’s critical score is that it has earned second-worst score for a live-action Star Wars film, with only Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace at 53% having a worse rating. As can be expected from a franchise with fans as passionate as Star Wars, many are expressing concern, disdain, and no worries at all about the film’s score, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions to the news for you below!

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

That’s not true, that’s impossible

The internet when they see a Rotten Tomatoes score that isn’t above a 70% pic.twitter.com/7J30hC2JNK — Noah (@NTNN_7) December 18, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker has a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes!? What the heck!? — JUULIEJAN (@JUULIEJAN_) December 18, 2019

57 percent on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/nEcxuCHwOD — Mark Grandstaff | GFCA (@MarkUnusual) December 18, 2019

Business as usual

The Last Jedi: 91% on Rotten Tomatoes



The fans: *incoherent screaming*



The Rise of Skywalker: 56% on Rotten Tomatoes



The fans: *incoherent screaming*



It’s almost like no hates Star Wars as much as Star Wars fans — Michael Martin Garrett (@MichaelMGarrett) December 18, 2019

Some are not deterred

I don’t care how many rotten tomatoes are thrown at it, I didn’t watch 10 movies over the course of 40+ years just to bail out now. I still plan on seeing it! #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/W5dByb6b2A — Scott (@DodSquatch) December 18, 2019

Some channeled George Lucas

Me after checking out the #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker Rotten Tomatoes Score pic.twitter.com/9w6KkO6XcH — Sanskar (@_sSkaR) December 18, 2019

George Lucas returning to earth to check the Rotten Tomatoes score pic.twitter.com/B6sOo1hohe — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) December 18, 2019

WWSD

JJ when he sees the #RiseofSkywalker rotten tomatoes score pic.twitter.com/mvWvD2q6x5 — The Mighty Thor (@PennStateThor) December 18, 2019

Some see this as an absolute win

The Fact that Rotten Tomatoes is hating on the new star wars is actually giving me hope that it will be good lol #RiseOfSkwalker pic.twitter.com/MC4F2kr6b8 — EMGG | Renegade (@iiiRenegade) December 18, 2019

Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi has a 91%

rian johnson checking rotten tomatoes rn pic.twitter.com/YpmntGVE4o — trey!!! (@treyoncinema) December 18, 2019

Rian Johnson after finding out that Star Wars doing 50% on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/iDUtS4mcyN — Tank for Melo Ball (@LebanonDon16) December 18, 2019

Compared to JJ’s other movies though

rise of skywalker reviewing so low is genuinely surprising. jj abrams has always made terrible movies but it is left to people on the tl to say so. curious what changed. into darkness got 84% on rotten tomatoes!!!! everyone hates that piece of shit!!!! — spacenoid jackson (@headfallsoff) December 18, 2019

Some fans are used to it

Sequel fans are freaking out over #RiseOfSkwalker Rotten Tomatoes score



Prequel fans: pic.twitter.com/dglaUhaxTs — 🍰 miiya ミイヤ 🍰 (@PearlteaRizzy) December 18, 2019

solo has a higher rating on rotten tomatoes than the rise os skywalker, thank you emilia clarke pic.twitter.com/UMKwe8xpgj — amy (@dcaenerys) December 18, 2019

Don’t worry, enjoy it

Rotten Tomatoes is a terrible website.



Watch what you want and have your own opinions.



You goobers. pic.twitter.com/u8QWAnoQRO — Ceej (@PCeej) December 18, 2019