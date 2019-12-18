Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Flipping Out Over The Rise Of Skywalker’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier today the official embargo lifted on critic reviews for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, […]

Earlier today the official embargo lifted on critic reviews for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga, and things did not go as expected. The sequel’s score began at 57% and as of this writing has risen to 58%, a low enough score to consider it “rotten” and give it the dreaded green splat on the website. Currently there are 178 reviews for the film with the critical consensus reading: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

The most shocking thing about the film’s critical score is that it has earned second-worst score for a live-action Star Wars film, with only Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace at 53% having a worse rating. As can be expected from a franchise with fans as passionate as Star Wars, many are expressing concern, disdain, and no worries at all about the film’s score, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions to the news for you below!

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

