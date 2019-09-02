Star Wars Fans Are Loving This Throwback of George Lucas and Hayden Christensen

This has been a big couple of weeks for Star Wars as Disney recently announced a new Obi-Wan series starring Ewan McGregor, revealed an epic trailer for The Mandalorian, opened Galaxy’s Edge in Florida, and revealed the mysterious “Dark Rey” in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition to the exciting news about the franchise, some people are also throwing it back to some old behind-the-scenes photos. One fan recently took to the r/StarWars subreddit to share a photo of Star Wars creator, George Lucas, and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker).

“Brilliant throwback to the set of ‘Revenge of the Sith’ with Hayden donning the Vader suit. I’d love to see him back in some capacity. Great memories of the release in 2005,” u/vulptexcore wrote.

Many fans commented on the post:

“I always loved Hayden,” u/andrew4houston shared.

“They really ought to sit him down with James Earl Jones and David Prowse for a portrait shoot. Vader is such an iconic character, and they defined him for several generations of Star Wars fans. I would love to get the three of them in front of a large format camera,” u/PenXSword suggested.

“I’m really hoping he’s back as a force ghost in TROS, it feels wrong not to have Anakin in the final installment of the saga in some capacity,” u/RaisinInSand wrote.

Currently, there have been no hints that Christensen will rejoin the franchise, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will see the return of Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine. The cast will also include a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.