New ‘Forces of Destiny’ Short Features Qi’ra and a Famous Bounty Hunter

If Solo: A Star Wars Story left you eager to see more of the film’s ensemble of characters, a new Forces of Destiny short might be right up your alley.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below!

The short, which you can check out above, follows Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) in a pretty unique predicament. Qi’ra is chased throughout a city street by IG-88, the assassin droid who first appeared (very briefly) in Empire Strikes Back. But as Qi’ra quickly learns, IG-88 is working with Hondo Ohnaka to collect a bounty on Qi’ra — a piece of information she very quickly uses against them.

Sure, it’s not the most groundbreaking Forces of Destiny short that Disney has released, but it’s still a pretty fun one (which arguably proves that IG-88 should return in the upcoming Boba Fett standalone movie). And now that Solo has officially been released, and audiences have gotten a better idea of Qi’ra as a character, there’s almost a whole different way to interpret the short.

As those who have seen Solo know, the film leaves things open-ended enough for Qi’ra’s story to continue, either in a sequel or in some sort of other tie-in material. And it sounds like Clarke would be very willing to bring that character to life again.

“I am never going to take a job that doesn’t tell that story, because I think it’s a very important narrative that we are telling all ages at all stages,” Clarke explained in a previous interview. “And whilst it is Han Solo’s movie, this girl gets to be badass. And strong. And has her own journey. Qi’ra’s journey is definitely one of survival and strength. The way that I felt about her was yeah this girl has got a core of steel.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.