Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber Hilt Is Your Last Chance To Experience The Hotel

Disney has quietly added another new lightsaber hilt replica to their online Star Wars collection, and this time it's the Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber hilt, which is based on the training Lightsabers found on the Halcyon Starcruiser in the Chandrila Star Line (aka the setting for Disney's recently shuttered resort hotel). In addition to the sound effects and illumination features found on all of their lightsaber hilt replicas, you can personalize this one with one of the 26 interchangeable Aurebesh letter charms found in the hilt case.

Originally available exclusively for guests at the Galactic Starcruiser hotel, you can now order the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Galactic Starcruiser lightsaber hilt online right here at the Disney Store priced at $159.99 with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Note that you'll need to purchase a blade separately to activate the blue light effects. It's an interesting piece of Star Wars history, and your chance to experience a small piece of the hotel now that it's gone for good.

In related news, Disney's recent limited edition Star Wars lightsaber hilt releases have included Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, and Stellan Gios, each selling out within days of release. On May 31st, a hilt inspired by the Cerean Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi launched. Like the other limited edition lightsaber releases, it will come packaged in a fancy wooden box, and in that box there will be an individually numbered card that tells you that you are the proud owner of one of the 6000 hilts that will exist on this planet.

If you want to add it to your collection, time is likely running short. While stock might last longer than the 7000 units produced in the Darth Maul edition, the Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber hilt will eventually sell out as well. At the time of writing, you can still order one right here at the Disney Store priced at $325. You can score free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

To top it all off, the box will also include a Disney Parks exclusive edition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #1 comic featuring Ki-Adi-Mundi as drawn by Star Wars artists Chris Sprouse (pencils), Karl Story (inks), and Rachelle Rosenberg (colors). The hilt itself will feature intricate detailing, sound effects and a light-up feature that will be activated with a blade that can be purchased separately.

