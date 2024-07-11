Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi Figure Returns With Phase I Clone Trooper

Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi and Phase I Clone Trooper

First announced way back in February 2023, Hasbro finally released the Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi figure back in May and it sold out super fast. If you missed it, you have a second chance as the figure is back as part of a bundle with a Phase I Clone Trooper. It’s in stock and available to order now with an automatic 10% discount applied at checkout here at Entertainment Earth via our exclusive link. Just keep in mind that if you get over the $79 threshold, the shipping charge will be dropped in the US. A 10% discount will automatically be added to any additional in-stock items purchased through the link.

The Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi figure is inspired by the alien Jedi that appeared in the prequels, complete with an elongated head that makes him look like he comes from the same planet as the Coneheads. The figure includes a lightsaber accessory.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Honors All Eras Of Star Wars

With Star Wars: The Acolyte taking place in The High Republic, the canvas is a lot more open for the creative team to spread their wings. Such an idea makes Leslie Headland very excited. She told Total Film that her approach to the Disney+ series was to include as much Star Wars as possible. So, expect elements from all across the franchise to pop-up in unexpected and delightful ways when The Acolyte streams on Disney+. This has remained a fun element of the current era of Star Wars. Creators can sift through untold tomes of ideas to make their own shows or movies. While paying respect to, and rewarding longterm fans for their investment.

Headland told the site, “It’s a show packed with everything I wanted to explore: I wanted EU [Expanded Universe] stuff in there, references to the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace, the Disney sequels… it’s absolutely packed. Because you never know, you may not get the chance again.”

“[Cinematographer] Chris [Teague] and I talked a lot about honoring George Lucas’ camera moves,” the showruner continued. “I would say the original trilogy became our touchpoint for how to craft the world, while the Episode I-ness of the show is a bit more thematic.”

Disney+ has a new description for the live-action series: “In “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….”

Star Wars: The Acolyte is now streaming, exclusively on Disney+.