Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coke Bottles Banned by TSA From Checked and Carry-On Luggage

Bad news for guests who traveled to the fictional Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as the exclusive Coca-Cola bottles that are designed to look like thermal detonators have been banned by the TSA from both checked and carry-on luggage. The attractions at Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando aim to deliver guests as authentic of a Star Wars experience as possible, resulting in the creation of these unique bottles replicating the explosive device from a galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, TSA confirmed that, even though they replicate fictional technology, it still violates airport policies.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

When one fan asked about the regulations regarding the Coca-Cola bottles, the Ask TSA Twitter account replied, “Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.”

Even though they are meant to replicate thermal detonators, it would be easy to see how a TSA agent who is unfamiliar with the Star Wars saga could mistake the items for a real-world explosive device.

“It could create concern that it’s the real thing,” TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory shared with The OC Register.

The products were unveiled earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with the bottles using signature Coca-Cola color schemes in conjunction with the Aurebesh language to offer guests Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Dasani.

“The design of this thing just looks cool,” Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive Scott Trowbridge shared when the products were unveiled. “Kind of thermal detonator-ish. It’s kind of awesome.”

Interestingly, both unloaded firearms and ammunition are allowed to be transported in checked luggage, with the caveat of the ban on these Coca-Cola souvenirs seemingly being that they replicate explosive devices, whereas firearms would only be dangerous if someone physically had access to them.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open now at Disneyland and opens on August 28th at Walt Disney World.

