Disneyland Resort Announces Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Reservations Date

Space travelers visiting the Disneyland Resort's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion will be able to begin making their no-cost reservations to access the land beginning May 2, Disney announced Monday.

When Galaxy's Edge opens May 31, access to the land will require theme park admission and a reservation until June 23, 2019, and no standby lines will be available during this time. Guests staying at any of the Disneyland Resort's three hotels will receive a guaranteed reservation, one per registered guest, to experience the immersive Star Wars-themed land during their visit.

Disney will reveal more detailed instructions on how to make reservations on the Disney Parks Blog and the Disneyland website beginning May 2 at 8 a.m. PT, ahead of registration opening at 10 a.m. PT. A Disney Account is required for registration.

Opening day offerings include the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, allowing guests the first-ever opportunity to pilot the iconic ship once operated by Han Solo, as well as multiple food and merchandise offerings. The land's second blockbuster attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is due to open later this year.

Set in Black Spire Outpost located on the outer rim planet of Batuu, Galaxy's Edge is populated by traders, adventurers, pirates, and rogue smugglers, complete with roaming droids and First Order Stormtroopers.

"Every restaurant, building, everything will be inhabited by the aliens and droids you'd expect to find there," Disney CEO Bob Iger said when announcing the 14-acre expansion at D23 Expo 2015.

"You'd expect to find a Cantina — and there will be one. You'll have the chance to run into all the droids and fantastic beasts that Star Wars is known for. You'll meet characters from The Force Awakens and more from the Star Wars saga."

"For those who are looking to delve a little but deeper, lots of opportunities circling about," Asa Kalama, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering, said during a 2017 convention panel titled "Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making."

"There are going to be a ton of opportunities to help out and support the Resistance, lots of smugglers and bounty hunters who are looking for a little bit of help and might be willing to offer you up a side job, and for those of you who are interested in supporting the First Order, that will absolutely be an opportunity as well."

Added Lucasfilm's Diana Williams, "Man, you're going to feel like you're in the thick of it. You're not going to sit in a chair and watch it happening. You're going to be standing right in front of it. You're in Star Wars."

Disneyland Resort hotel reservations can be made via the official website or by calling (714) 520-5060.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

