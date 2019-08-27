New Details of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge Unveiled

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won’t be opening until later this year at Orlando’s Walt Disney World and next January at Anaheim’s Disneyland, with Disney Parks releasing full details about what guests can expect from the experience. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened earlier this year at Disneyland, with most of the park being fully operational, with the exception of Rise of the Resistance. Guests visiting the attraction early were treated to a lower volume of guests in the area, allowing them to fully experience the addition. The ride will open at Walt Disney World on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

Per press release, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be one of the most ambitious, advanced, and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering. The innovative new attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and wind up in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. The harrowing adventure will blur the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction.”

Disney has previously teased details about the experience, with the latest batch of information offering a new perspective on what fans can expect. Those details are as follows:

Guests will join the Resistance and depart from Batuu in a transport ship to meet General Leia Organa at a secret rendezvous point. However, on their way to the hidden base, guests are intercepted and taken prisoner by the First Order as their ship is drawn into the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer. The action then ramps up as guests seek to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face to face with some of their favorite Star Wars characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the largest attractions Disney has ever created. Its massive show building is a world unto itself, housing two full-sized AT-AT walkers and a Star Destroyer hangar bay – complete with a TIE fighter and a garrison of Stormtroopers – plus more thrills and surprises.

Walt Disney Imagineering will combine multiple ride systems to tell the story of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. In one sequence, a new simulator experience will give the sensation to guests they are falling from space to crash land on Batuu.

During a portion of the experience, guests will race through a Star Destroyer in a trackless ride vehicle featuring an onboard droid that reacts to its surroundings.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open at Disneyland and opens at Walt Disney World on August 28th.

