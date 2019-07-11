Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Announces Rise of the Resistance Ride Opening Dates

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge back in 2015, with the opening of the Disney attraction being one of the most anticipated events in Star Wars fandom. The attraction had a soft opening in May at Disneyland, allowing guests to visit the area for a limited time, before officially opening in June. Galaxy’s Edge isn’t set to open at Walt Disney World until August 23rd, with the caveat that neither attraction would offer guests the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance experience. The official Disney Parks Blog has confirmed that the ride will open at Walt Disney World on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

The site revealed, “When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It added, “As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, January 17.”

What’s interesting is that, while Disneyland may have opened first, it won’t be opening Rise of the Resistance until six weeks after it opens at Disney World. With Galaxy’s Edge still under construction at Disney World, it would seem that it will be more efficient to continue working on the attraction after its soft opening to bring the entire park to completion.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open at Disneyland and opens at Walt Disney World on August 23rd.

Are you looking forward to the ride’s opening? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!