Star Wars Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run FastPass Being Added at Disneyland

Frequent Disneyland guests learned both good and bad news today: the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride will soon be available for their FastPass system, but the cost of the digital MaxPass app is increasing to $20 a day, The OC Register confirms. In the eight months since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, the popular Smugglers Run hasn’t been available for the FastPass system, which allows visitors to obtain a paper ticket with a return time that will allow them to spend more time exploring the park instead of waiting in line. While physical FastPasses for various attractions remain free for guests, the digital MaxPass app allows guests to digitally collect placeholders for the participating attractions, freeing guests to fully explore everything the park has to offer.

Disney didn’t specify when Smugglers Run will be added to the FastPass system, with the feature also adding Autopia at Disneyland and Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue at Disney California Adventure into the roster of attractions. The price hike is one element of a global increase in prices for park entry, from single-day passes to annual memberships.

Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland last May and at Walt Disney World last August. While both additions to the parks opened with a majority of their features up and running, neither park had debuted the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride, which opened at Disney World last year and at Disneyland earlier this year. The attraction was popular at both parks, though reports emerged following their openings that attendance numbers weren’t as high as some had been expecting.

“I think a number of things happened,” Disney CEO Bob Iger shared last summer. “First of all, helped in part by some of our efforts, there was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding when we opened Galaxy’s Edge. So some people stayed away, just because they expected that it would not be a great guest experience.”

Iger also pointed out that local hotels had raised prices in anticipation of swarms of guests, as well as the park itself increasing prices, which hindered visitors further, as well as the parks both opening without all of their attractions operating.

He added, “And so all of those factors contributed to attendance that was below what we would have hoped it would be. That said, guest satisfaction, interest in the attraction in the land is extremely high, it’s the most popular thing at the park. And so, long term, we build these things for the long term, we have no concerns whatsoever about them. We’re opening Galaxy’s Edge in August in Orlando, the second attraction there will open in December, and, as I said, the second attraction in Anaheim will open in January, so we feel great about the product we’ve created, it just takes some time to, basically for us, to work themselves out in terms of how the marketplace is reacting.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World now. Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser, an immersive hotel experience, opens at Walt Disney World in 2021.

Are you excited by this news?