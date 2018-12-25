Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Sneak Peek Trailer Released Online

In 2019, both of Disney’s North American parks will be taking Star Wars fans to a galaxy far, far away with the opening of the new extension, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

On Tuesday, during parade at Disney’s Magical Christmas Day Parade, the company released the first footage from the Galaxy’s Edge attraction. The new trailer for Galaxy’s Edge shows off some of the ins and outs of the park, as well as the first footage of the highly-anticipated ride, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to open in Disneyland in Summer 2019, while the grand opening for Orlando’s Walt Disney World won’t take place until Fall 2019.

“Get ready to take control of the fastest ship in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” reads the official Disney Parks blog. “Or join in an epic battle on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the biggest and most immersive Disney Parks attraction ever!

“Who’s ready to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away?”

In addition to new rides and authentic set design, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will feature an original score from legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every film in the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars leading man Mark Hamillrecently said that, outside of franchise creator George Lucas, Williams deserves most of the credit for making the property as popular as it is today.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” the actor said. “It’s indescribable, how he elevates every scene. He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does,” Hamill confessed. “In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

What do you think of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park? Will you be planning a trip out to Disney sometime soon? Let us know in the comments!