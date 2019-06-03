One of the Most Popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Souvenirs Is Free

A popular souvenir at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge within the Disneyland Resort is completely free and proof you’ve visited one of the land’s most trendy hot spots.

Guests who visit Black Spire Outpost on remote planet Batuu and stop into local watering hole Oga’s Cantina for a drink can take home collectible coasters featuring several Star Wars designs, among them imagery of Ewoks and the Rancor.

Here’s the coaster they give out at Oga’s Cantina. The Batuu bites were.. a trip… but their The Outer Rim was so good I almost forgot I was drinking tequila at like… 8 in the morning #GalaxysEdge #theporgqueentakesBatuu pic.twitter.com/JIEaS1LOvr — Shannon Viele (@ShannonViele) May 27, 2019

No purchase is required, but space travellers will be tempted by exotic alcoholic and non-alcoholic concoctions found only within Galaxy’s Edge. Treats include the non-alcoholic Cliff Dweller — a mix of citrus juices, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine, and Seagram’s ginger ale — served in a souvenir Porg mug for $32.00. Another souvenir mug option with alcohol, the Yub Nub, blends Malibu pineapple rum, Sailor Jerry spiced rum, citrus juices, and passion fruit in an Endor mug for $42.00.

Another popular treat is the Blue Bantha, which mixes the land’s exclusive chilled Blue Milk with a Bantha-inspired vanilla-butter sugar cookie for $13.00.

Other alcoholic offerings include the Fuzzy Tauntaun — Cîroc peach vodka, Bols Peach Schnapps, Simply Orange with tangerine, and pure cane sugar — for $15.00, and the Jedi Mind Trick, offering a mix of Ketel One botanical grapefruit & rose vodka, John D. Taylor’s velvet falernum, Bols blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice, and grapefruit bitters for $14.00.

My favorite souvenir from #GalaxysEdge is this coaster from Oga’s Cantina !! Soooo cute !! I can’t wait to take photos next time !! Star Wars fans are going to love all of the details. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nrLqm3iJzg — Vanessa Fiorella (@vanessafiorella) May 27, 2019

The priciest option on the menu is the Rancor Beer Flight Souvenir Board with four Rancor teeth, offering a sampling of each beer, priced at $75.00.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at the Disneyland Resort. No reservations will be required after June 23. The Florida version of the land opens August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.