Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Behind-the-Scenes Special Coming to Freeform

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in 2015 that both Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando would be debuting all-new attractions to honor the galaxy far, far away, with the former having opened earlier this year and the latter opening this month. Keeping in tradition with the films themselves, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge delivers rich storytelling and groundbreaking effects to create the most immersive experience for a Star Wars fan imaginable. Bringing the project to life took thousands of talented people, all of who will be honored with an upcoming special detailing the process of developing the attractions, debuting on Freeform on September 29th.

Per press release, “Freeform will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, premiering Sunday, September 29th, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life with fascinating insider details.”

It adds, “The special will follow Neil Patrick Harris as he meets up with Keegan-Michael Key for some laughs in Oga’s Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu. Sarah Hyland learns about the tensions between the First Order and the Resistance and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot. Jay Leno explores Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Kaley Cuoco takes a special sneak peek inside the incredible upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.”

While the attraction at Disneyland is now officially open, fans still have a lot to look forward to at both parks, as Rise of the Resistance will debut at Walt Disney World on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed, “When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”

Tune in to the premiere of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits on Freeform on September 29th.

