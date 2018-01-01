New ‘Star Wars’ Trading Cards Reveal Secrets About Star Wars Land

Disneyland Park and the Walt Disney World Resort will transport guests to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, themed lands set to open at their respective theme parks in 2019.

Set on the planet Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge and a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers, Galaxy’s Edge will boast a life-sized Millennium Falcon among its attractions and will be among the most immersive environments ever crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Details surrounding Disney’s pair of single-themed expansions, their largest-ever, are being kept mostly under wraps for now — but newly released trading cards offer a peek into the 14-acre lands.

The cards, obtained by CinemaBlend during Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Galactic Nights celebration, tease events and attractions fans can anticipate ahead of their visits:

R3X, best known to audiences as the original nervous droid pilot from Star Tours, is seen sporting a new DJ look, suggesting what could be a new Star Wars-themed nighttime dance show.

Disney’s California Adventure is known for hosting themed dance parties, including the TRON: Legacy-centric ElecTRONica, the Alice in Wonderland-themed Mad T Party and the Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired Awesome Dance Off.

Galaxy’s Edge will boast at least two major attractions: the Millennium Falcon ride and another mysterious project purported to pit guests in the middle of a vicious battle between the valiant Resistance and the iron-fisted First Order.

The above image could be the first look at the ride, which appears to feature ride vehicles with seating similar to those of the rough-and-rumble Indiana Jones Adventure.

Another card features Black Spire Station, which could be a food and refreshments station. According to CinemaBlend, the cards make frequent reference to Black Spires, lending a seeming importance to the objects.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase and imbibe blue milk, and one card singles out a drink called “Blurrgfire,” to be made available in Batuu’s cantina.

Another card, depicting a space craft navigating through a canyon and its treacherous turns, appears to be a smaller attraction and one different from the rescue mission above. Galaxy’s Edge, located neighboring Frontierland in Disneyland, could utilize the same rocks peeking through the skyline of the classic western-themed area.

Yet another card makes reference to ancient ruins and shows Poe Dameron’s loyal droid BB-8 racing into action, while another shows what appears to be a Resistance recruit running into trouble at the hands of villainous Dark Side user Kylo Ren.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World offer the Jedi Training Academy, an interactive stage show aimed at converting young guests into Padawans — could Galaxy’s Edge offer a similar exhibition, inducting guests into the ranks of the Resistance?

Disney creatives have stressed just how immersive Galaxy’s Edge will be, aiming to believably transport guests into a lived-in outpost on a planet far from our own.

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is expected to open before its sister park at Walt Disney World in Florida, but both parks will open to the public sometime in 2019.