Walt Disney World Reportedly Removes Star Wars-Themed Names on Food Items in Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been a hot topic among fans since it opened earlier this year. But, a puzzling launch grows a bit more strange after some of the menu items in the park removed their Star Wars-themed names. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is the eatery in question, and the choice strikes some of the fans as odd, to say the least. Inside The Magic noticed the change on Thursday as Disney World Resort changed the names on the menu earlier today. The Braised Shaak Roast and Fried Endorian Tip-Yip are now Beef Pot Roast and Fried Chicken. Lunch and dinner options are the only areas to ditch the Star Wars themes, while other offerings like desserts and drinks have retained their adventurous branding. It does make sense that some travelers just want the food to be labeled so they can understand it. Every little bit helps.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was garnering a ton of hype before it ever even opened. Years in advance, Star Wars fans were all excited to try out the Disneyland attraction and possibly take a vacation across the country or even the world. But earlier this summer, a report indicated that the attraction wasn’t exactly seeing the crowds that park executives had been expecting. A ton of money went into preparing for the opening, and some complications during the early stages of the public debut were a cause for concern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AZ Central reported that Galaxy’s Edge crowds since the opening on June 24th have been lighter than anticipated. Disneyland designed a virtual queue to handle overflow, and high demand had only been activated a few times as of this summer. All of this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as wait times for some of the attractions has been more than manageable so far. For example, Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run only has a 30-60 minute wait most days.

Diving deeper into the report, lower turnout could be due to the initial projections just being a little off. Visitors might just be waiting out the crowds to visit the park when not so many people are chomping at the bit to be one of the first to hit Galaxy’s Edge. Rise of the Resistance’s opening in December also looms large as something that might lure more visitors to Anaheim as well.

Financial forces have to be mentioned as well because a Disneyland ticket isn’t exactly cheap. In fact, the prices went up before Galaxy’s Edge opened this year. 25 percent is nothing to sneeze at, and people might have backed away right then and there. One thing is for sure, this December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should probably help perk some of that up to be sure. The least expensive annual pass options aren’t valid through July and most of August, so expect those visitors to start making their presence felt here in the Fall.