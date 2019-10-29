Star Wars Fans React to Game of Thrones Creators Leaving Trilogy

Star Wars

Star Wars fans got quite a bombshell on Monday night (outside of the newest trailer for The Mandalorian), when it was revealed that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had exited their deal to work on a new trilogy of films. The duo, who previously created and showran Game of Thrones, had reportedly left the deal due to “scheduling conflicts”, seemingly due to the massive deal they struck with Netflix earlier this year.

“We love Star Wars,” the duo said in their statement. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” their statement continued. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Coincidentally, the news comes just days after a viral Twitter thread chronicled Benioff and Weiss’ recent comments at the Austin Film Festival, where they admitted the behind-the-scenes inexperience and shortcomings that went into their time on Thrones. For those who followed the thread – or who are just still unhappy with how Benioff and Weiss handled Thrones‘ final season- the news comes as an unexpected surprise. Here are just a few of those responses.

