Star Wars Fans React to Game of Thrones Creators Leaving Trilogy

Star Wars fans got quite a bombshell on Monday night (outside of the newest trailer for The Mandalorian), when it was revealed that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had exited their deal to work on a new trilogy of films. The duo, who previously created and showran Game of Thrones, had reportedly left the deal due to “scheduling conflicts”, seemingly due to the massive deal they struck with Netflix earlier this year.

“We love Star Wars,” the duo said in their statement. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” their statement continued. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Coincidentally, the news comes just days after a viral Twitter thread chronicled Benioff and Weiss’ recent comments at the Austin Film Festival, where they admitted the behind-the-scenes inexperience and shortcomings that went into their time on Thrones. For those who followed the thread – or who are just still unhappy with how Benioff and Weiss handled Thrones‘ final season- the news comes as an unexpected surprise. Here are just a few of those responses.

Confusion

They rushed Game of Thrones to work on Star Wars just to quit Star Wars to work on Netflix shows? pic.twitter.com/3JPBmvYUfb — Michael 📺 (@michaelcollado) October 29, 2019

One Take

this is the opposite of a setback https://t.co/rnbaD5fx1y — Kelsey D. Nuclear Aftermatherton (@AthertonKD) October 29, 2019

Dreams Crushed

Live look at all the people that wanted Benioff and Weiss to do KOTOR pic.twitter.com/Kd6MCMqG3u — Dalton, the 👻Spooky👻 Carol Danvers Shill (@Dham0624) October 29, 2019

…

Yesterday: “Oh, that massive, super-expensive fantasy franchise we ended up beefing? We never had a plan.”



Today: https://t.co/d28su1BPeN — Norm Wilner, Found In Several Pieces (@normwilner) October 29, 2019

Perfect

So the writers of game of thrones aren’t writing a Star Wars trilogy anymore pic.twitter.com/3kcxxQD4ZQ — Count Snackula (@omgShutUpDon) October 29, 2019

Boom!

The most wonderfully shocking thing about the Benioff / Weiss / Star Wars messery is the fact that two unqualified white men were actually stopped before they could ruin something else. pic.twitter.com/ZpM6Sh2dCC — Eunice Chantilly’s tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) October 29, 2019

A+ Gif

Possibly!

LOOKS LIKE THE SCHEDULE JUST OPENED UP FOR A CERTAIN WRITER/DIRECTOR! 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/pJwVTAT9m9 pic.twitter.com/MbHAgsq9w6 — One bad little 2 foot guy (@frigginhegg) October 29, 2019

Hopeful

We’re still getting a Rian Johnson trilogy and a Kevin Feige-led trilogy in the 2020s plus all the TV shows. We will be fine. https://t.co/NekD4UrlSR — Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) October 29, 2019

Welp