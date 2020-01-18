Star Wars Fans Have The Best Reactions To George Lucas Holding Baby Yoda

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was a giant hit for Disney+ near the services’ launch, and people can’t stop talking about Baby Yoda. A picture of George Lucas holding the adorable puppet from Behind-the-Scenes sprung up and fans are still freaking out about it online. It is pretty cute as Yoda has long been a favorite of the Star Wars creator. Just like Werner Herzog before him, he was probably caught off guard by how lovable the little puppet can be in person. Jon Favreau has only been fanning the flames that have raged online for his newly created sensation. Dropping tidbits about the creature while still keeping important details like its name firmly out of the reach of fans. Helping his cause is the fact that The Mandalorian is the single biggest standout series from Disney+ in the early days of the streaming service. Season 2 is coming and fans are more than ready for another helping of adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Jan 16, 2020 at 6:08pm PST

Herzog described his interactions with the puppet last year and he was immediately struck by The Child. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement, it’s heartbreaking. I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing. It made you cry when you saw it.”

Favreau explained how much he appreciated the company allowing him to keep the entire Baby Yoda phenomenon under wraps. “I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau recalls. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

Extremely blessed image passing by your timeline https://t.co/ydwu4QDasZ — Davi Brantes (@BrantesDavi) January 17, 2020

This really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed, repaint the Sistine chapel with this image pls — Cam (@planetcameron) January 17, 2020

Jon Favreau single handedly kick started the MCU and made star wars special again in the same decade, a true 🐐 https://t.co/lV5qM0AHk2 — Mike Haq💽💽 (@young_taqo) January 17, 2020

Tag yourself. I’m the smiling through tears bystander. pic.twitter.com/mwVipQjMad — The Rise of Bruce Wright (@heybrucewright) January 17, 2020

This is truly amazing because he looks as if he was looking at his new born child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF — Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020

