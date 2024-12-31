Star Wars: “Gold Leader” Angus MacInnes From A New Hope Dead at 77

A major figure that fans of the original Star Wars know well has passed away, with news today that actor Angus MacInnes died last week. Though his name may not immediately be recognizable, Star Wars fans may instantly know “Gold Leader” from 1977’s Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope. News of Angus MacInnes’ death was confirmed today by his family, who posted a statement on social media. MacInnes’ family revealed the Canadian actor died on December 23rd, and “left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.” They added, “His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.”

“For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart. He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.”

MacInnes’ Gold Leader character was credited with this title in the original film, but would later be given the callsign “Dutch” and, eventually, a full name in the Star Wars canon (Jon Vander). Gold Leader played a pivotal role in the attack on the Death Star in the first movie. MacInnes reprised his role for 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which used archive footage of his character from the first film, though he did record a new line. The character would return to Star Wars in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, where he interacted with fan-favorite Hera Syndulla. MacInnes didn’t return for that appearance of the character, he was instead voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

In addition to his appearance in Star Wars, MacInnes had an extensive career on the big screen with over 80 credits to his name. The first film that MacInnes’ appeared in was in Norman Jewison’s dystopian classic, Rollerball, which gave way to multiple appearances across the sci-fi genre including an episode of Space: 1999, Superman II, Judge Dredd (1995), and Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy.

“Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him,” the family’s statement ocncludes. “He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world – his family thank you all.”

Our thoughts are with his family during this time.