Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Adds Black Krrsantan

Black Krrsantan became a Star Wars comics fan-favorite when he first debuted back in 2015 in Darth Vader #1 before becoming a fixture in the Doctor Aphra comic series. This year, the Wookiee made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett, and he was instantly loved by viewers. Currently, it’s unclear if The Book of Boba Fett will be returning for a second season, so there’s no word on whether or not Black Krrsantan will be seen again on the small screen. However, the character is still thriving in comics, and will soon be featured in Han Solo & Chewbacca #4.

According to StarWars.com, Han Solo & Chewbacca “dials back the clock to pre-Star Wars: A New Hope, well before our favorite smuggler and walking carpet became rebel heroes. Issue #4 finds the titular duo in an early encounter with the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan.” The issue will be coming in June along with some other exciting Star Wars titles.

The upcoming Han Solo & Chewbacca was written by Marc Guggenheim with art from David Messina. The cover art was created by Phil Noto with a variant cover by Nic Klein. A “Choose Your Destiny” variant cover is from Chris Sprouse and a “Pride Variant” is by Javier Garron. StarWars.com includes a description of the issue, which is translated from the Wookiee language.

“HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.) HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!) RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!),” the site reads. You can check out the covers below:

Han Solo & Chewbacca #4

Han Solo & Chewbacca #4 (2)

Kieron Gillen, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer who created Black Krrsantan with artist Salvador Larroca, recently explained how to pronounce the Wookiee’s name (K-rur! san-tan). In another recent post, Gillen shared his hilarious working name for the character when he was creating him.

“I swear this isn’t a joke. I just went back to my first draft for Darth Vader 1. My working name for Black Krrsantan was Newbacca,” Gillen revealed. “Honestly, going back to my first drafts and finding working names for all my characters could be a fun exercise. There’s a lot of SEARCH AND REPLACE as I move to finalise a script.”

