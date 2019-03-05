This New ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Hoth Replica Jacket is a Bargain

If you’re a Star Wars fan that missed the news, this is a reminder that a new, officially licensed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket is available to pre-order right here for only $145.99 with free shipping slated for May. That’s less than half of the price of the $400 version Columbia released a few years back, and it’s a more faithful replica to boot.

Granted, it might not be as high tech as the Columbia version, but this jacket is no slouch. It will definitely keep you as warm as the inside a dead Tauntaun thanks to double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. As noted, it also appears to be a pretty faithful replica, though it has been confirmed that the Hoth coat Han Solo wore in Empire is actually brown not blue (though it appears blue). Even Columbia opted for the blue color with their version (but offered a brown version signed by Harrison Ford for a whopping $1,980).

Keep in mind that this jacket is a Merchoid exclusive, so the only place you’ll be able to get it is right here in sizes S to XXXL. Reserve one while you can.

On a related note, Marvel and Merchoid unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets last week at a rate of one new design per day. The series is now complete, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below, ranked in order of popularity at the time of writing:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

