Solo: A Star Wars Story Nearly Featured Lando’s Brother

Last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story saw the first appearance of Lando Calrissian in a live-action movie since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983, with co-writer Jonathan Kasdan confirming that one character nearly appeared in that film that was, at one point, written as Lando’s older brother. The standalone film went through a number of changes in its development, including the swapping of directors, scenes getting deleted, and the various script rewrites, with this anecdote being shared in regards to Korso being in a UK sticker book for the film. Kasdan detailed just how close the character was to appearing in the film, though he wasn’t always written as Lando’s brother.

“The muscle in Beckett’s crew who died in battle shortly after they crash-landed on Mimban,” Kasdan detailed of Korso on Twitter. “Korso was in every draft of the script (including an early version where he was Lando’s big brother) and every cut of the movie ’til just before lock when he was removed to simplify.”

While this news might disappoint fans of Lando who were prevented from learning more about his backstory, it’s hard to argue with Kasdan that the final film didn’t need more characters.

Sadly, the financial disappointment of Solo means we’ll likely never get to see Korso, or any of the other ideas that nearly made it into the movie, in any sort of sequel, with Kasdan himself making it seem doubtful Lucasfilm will ever move forward on a follow-up adventure.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” Kasdan shared on Twitter last September. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].”

While we likely won’t see a Solo sequel, not all hope is lost for the characters we met in the film. Earlier this month, Lucasfilm confirmed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be coming to Disney+, exploring the events of the character on Tatooine eight years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This time period lines up with the events of Solo, potentially allowing those characters to appear in the series.

Additionally, with Star Wars: The Mandalorian coming to Disney+ later this year, a series focusing on Cassian Andor moving forward, and the Obi-Wan series, it’s possible characters from Solo could get their own series, with the success of Glover’s Lando causing speculation that he could get his own series.

