‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Han And Lando TV Spot Released

After months of silence, fans are finally getting plenty of new looks at the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story in the form of trailers, photos, and TV spots. The latest TV spot offers fans a few new bits of footage and pieces of dialogue, which you can see above.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

This new spot focuses more on the supporting characters of the film, giving Tobias Beckett, Lando, and L3-37 their own hero moments.

One moment in the TV spot features Han saying he’s been waiting a long time for a “shot like this,” hinting that he’s either been hoping to prove his abilities as a pilot or it’s his opportunity to make the jump from a petty criminal to a big-name smuggler.

Another one of the more exciting moments features Lando tossing Han what we know as his signature blaster, teasing how trusted of allies they’ll become throughout the film.

The movie is sure to be full of moments like these, with star Alden Ehrenreich comparing the film to a historical biopic, given the character’s fame across the galaxy.

“I think this movie is a great adventure story, and it’s a great adventure story that’s kind of a biopic in the way of a fictional character,” Ehrenreich shared with Kinowetter. “So you’re watching this story unfold and enjoying the high excitement of that. And then at the same time, there’s more of a focus on character and how he changes, I think, than you typically get in that kind of movie.”

While we won’t expect to get another full-length trailer before the film lands in theaters, we’re sure to see at least a few more TV spots to whet our appetites.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

