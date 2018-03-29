Star Wars: Jabba’s Sail Barge From Hasbro Is One Massive Collectible

With less than a week left on Hasbro‘s inaugural HasLab crowdfunding campaign, the company is unveiling a look at the scale of the massive Sail Barge used by Jabba the Hutt, as it appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Khetanna can be pre-ordered for $499.99 and the orders will be fulfilled if the campaign reaches 5,000 backers; it currently sits just over 4,000.

Hasbro provided a look at the scale of the Vintage Collection vehicle, showing how large it is in comparison to the Legacy Collection Millennium Falcon that was released 10 years ago. Check that image out below, as well as the video showing how many Klatuus action figures can fit on the deck and in the cargo hold (hint: it’s probably more than you thought).

This is looking like one of the most expansive action figure sets Hasbro has released in their history of making Star Wars merchandise, leaving more than enough room for collectors to recreate their own version of Luke Skywalker’s rescue.

It will measure at 4-feet long and will be an excellent display model for the 3.75-inch figures. Check out the product description below:

In the film “Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi”, The Khetanna was a luxury, 30-meter sail barge owned by Jabba the Hutt that carried a massive transport of up to 500 passengers and 26 crew members. Complete with 3 decks, the Sail Barge was primarily used to transport passengers on extended trips across the dunes on the planet, Tatooine. Most notably, the Sail Barge was the site of Jabba’s demise at the hands of Princess Leia Organa and her cohorts.

Measuring approximately 4ft long, this vast vehicle is a dream item for any Star Wars collection. Designed to captivate and inspire, The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Sail Barge (The Khetanna) features exquisitely detailed, fan accessible decks that complement 3.75-inch figures (not included) allowing fans and collectors to recreate intense battles in the Star Wars saga. Its removable side panels also offer a unique opportunity to pose and set up incredible dioramas. Complete with premium deco, vintage packaging, and soft cloth sails, this dream product offers Star Wars devotees the quality and realism they know and love. Included with the vehicle is Jabba the Hutt (3.75-inch scale figure).

The campaign is still underway until April 4th, though it has to meet it’s goal of 5000 backers to be successful. Fans can get their hands on one by pledging $499.99. Check out HasbroLab.com for more information!

The next Star Wars movie on the docket, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will premiere in theaters on May 25th.