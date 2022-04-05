Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumor Teases Surprising Star Wars Post-Credits Scene

A new rumor claims one of the episodes for the upcoming Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature a surprising post-credits scene. Marvel Studios may have given birth to post-credits scenes in major franchises, but Lucasfilm has also utilized them to great success. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian revealed The Book of Boba Fett, while Cobb Vanth was shown to still be alive in the Boba Fett stinger. There are now rumblings Obi-Wan Kenobi will also have at least one post-credits scene, which will help to set up the return of an iconic character from Star Wars lore.

According to Making Star Wars, the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi features a post-credits scene of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader healing in a bacta tank. Episode 2 ends with Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master being reunited with a young Leia Organa, prompting a disturbance in the Force. Darth Vader will sense this disturbance in the bacta tank, with the post-credits scene ending as his eyes pop open.

Instead of premiering with just one episode, Disney+ not only moved back the Obi-Wan Kenobi debut from May 25th to May 27th, but is also giving fans two episodes for the price of one. The May 27th date is a Friday, but weekly episodes are expected to return to their regularly scheduled Wednesday release dates. May 25th also happens to be the anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope, which makes the timing more fitting.

“Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th,” McGregor shared in an update video. “But here’s the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+.”

This is the first time Star Wars fans have heard of rumors regarding Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. Making Star Wars previously reported that Christensen filmed scenes as Vader in his bacta tank and in scenes when Vader is not wearing his signature helmet. Furthermore, Christensen will also appear in flashback sequences which appear to be nightmares Ewan McGregor’s eponymous character has throughout the show as his apprentice slowly falls to the Dark Side.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen previously said of his role to StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

