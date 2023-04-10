Star Wars: Tales From the Death Star First Look Revealed

One of the many announcements made during Star Wars Celebration 2023 was what's to come in Phase 3 of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, as well as the first look at Star Wars: Tales From the Death Star. The graphic novel comes from the fan-favorite Star Wars writer Cavan Scott and artists Eric Powell, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Ingo Roemling, and Juan Samu. It'll feature creepy stories that take place in the many halls of the famous Death Star, which was featured in the original trilogy films Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Dark Horse Comics is publishing Star Wars: Tales From the Death Star, and while Marvel is telling stories between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Dark Horse is sticking to adventures more geared toward younger audiences and fans of all ages. This is evident in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, which also got a first look at Star Wars Celebration in London. A teaser image for Phase 3 was also released.

Other announcements made at Star Wars Celebration include the first teaser trailer for Ahsoka, the announcement of three new Star Wars movies (including Daisy Ridley's return as Rey and the culmination of The Mandalorian storylines), a description of the first trailer for The Acolyte, and The Bad Batch concluding with a Season 3 in 2024.

The description of Star Wars: Tales From the Death Star reads, "From the destruction of Alderaan to the shadow of the Forest Moon, alien creatures, phantom star ships, deadly artifacts, and vengeful spirits all stalk the halls of the infamous space station, as writer Cavan Scott (Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: The High Republic) and an all-star team of artists (Eric Powell, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Ingo Roemling, and Juan Samu) reveal the hidden evils that lurked within charred remains of the ultimate firepower in the universe."

Star Wars: Tales From the Death Star is set for release on September 19th. You can check out the cover and first look at the interior below.