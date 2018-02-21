Hasbro Reveals New Crowdfunding Site for Huge Jabba’s Sail Barge

There are lots of reasons why toy companies won’t make elaborate and expensive reactions of scenes or models that collectors plead for, but Hasbro might have just figured out a way to make fans happy.

Unveiled at the New York Toy Fair, Hasbro just launched a crowdfunding initiative in the style of Kickstarter for the diehard fans called HasLab. It offers the chance to obtain a niche collector’s item at a steep price, only if they achieve a certain number of backers, but it will a high quality item from one of the most prominent and successful toy companies in the country.

And of course, the first item on the docket comes from the Star Wars galaxy.

HasLab’s first offering is the Vintage Collection version of Jabba’s Sail Barge, AKA the Khetanna, from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

It will measure at 4-feet long and will be an excellent display model for the 3.75-inch figures. Check out the product description below:

In the film “Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi”, The Khetanna was a luxury, 30-meter sail barge owned by Jabba the Hutt that carried a massive transport of up to 500 passengers and 26 crew members. Complete with 3 decks, the Sail Barge was primarily used to transport passengers on extended trips across the dunes on the planet, Tatooine. Most notably, the Sail Barge was the site of Jabba’s demise at the hands of Princess Leia Organa and her cohorts.

Measuring approximately 4ft long, this vast vehicle is a dream item for any Star Wars collection. Designed to captivate and inspire, The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Sail Barge (The Khetanna) features exquisitely detailed, fan accessible decks that complement 3.75-inch figures (not included) allowing fans and collectors to recreate intense battles in the Star Wars saga. Its removable side panels also offer a unique opportunity to pose and set up incredible dioramas. Complete with premium deco, vintage packaging, and soft cloth sails, this dream product offers Star Wars devotees the quality and realism they know and love. Included with the vehicle is Jabba the Hutt (3.75-inch scale figure).

The campaign is now underway until April 4th, though it has to meet it’s goal of 5000 backers to be successful. Fans can get their hands on one by pledging $499.99. Check out HasbroLab.com for more information!

The next Star Wars movie on the docket, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will premiere in theaters on May 25th.