Star Wars: Vintage Collection Jabba’s Sail Barge Hits Backers Goal

The world of Star Wars has been intrinsically linked with toys and collectibles for 40 years, but this year marked the accomplishment of a remarkable feat. HasLab has officially earned the support from enough backers to bring a massive replica of Jabba’s sail barge into production, having crossed the 5,000-backer minimum.

The impressive replica came with a hefty $499.99 price tag, but this was a small sum to pay for such an exquisite piece. Fans still have one more day to join the more than 7,000 backers to secure their legendary piece of memorabilia.

“In the film Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, The Khetanna was a luxury, 30-meter sail barge owned by Jabba the Hutt that carried a massive transport of up to 500 passengers and 26 crew members. Complete with 3 decks, the Sail Barge was primarily used to transport passengers on extended trips across the dunes on the planet, Tatooine. Most notably, the Sail Barge was the site of Jabba’s demise at the hands of Princess Leia Organa and her cohorts.

“Measuring approximately 4ft long, this vast vehicle is a dream item for any Star Wars collection. Designed to captivate and inspire, The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Sail Barge (The Khetanna) features exquisitely detailed, fan accessible decks that complement 3.75-inch figures (not included) allowing fans and collectors to recreate intense battles in the Star Wars saga. Its removable side panels also offer a unique opportunity to pose and set up incredible dioramas. Complete with premium deco, vintage packaging, and soft cloth sails, this dream product offers Star Wars devotees the quality and realism they know and love. Included with the vehicle is Jabba the Hutt (3.75-inch scale figure).”

Not only will the backers receive the astonishing item, but they’ll also get Behind the Workbench, “a premium, 64-page booklet, that goes behind the scenes of the design and development of the actual Sail Barge film set piece and Hasbro toy. Complete with set photos, product blueprints, interviews, and more.”

