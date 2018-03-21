‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’ Confirms Jaxxon Is Canon

The first chunk of new episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny continues the adventures of many fan-favorite characters, but it might also confirm that one obscure character is now definitely canon.

In the episode called “Bounty Hunted,” one scene shows Leia Organa, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 walking through a market as they meet with Maz Kanata, taking place in the time between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In the scene, the character is standing on the left side in front of a merchant’s stand, partially obscured.

It appears to be the one and only Jaxxon, the green alien rabbit from the original Marvel Star Wars comic book from the ’70s. The character played a prominent role early on in the series, but was quickly written off as the series progressed.

While many people in Lucasfilm were fans of the character, Jaxxon seemed to be viewed as a sillier element in the Star Wars galaxy… which is strange considering it’s populated with creatures like Ewoks, a giant space slug is a mob boss, and a giant dog is one of the most popular characters in the series.

Jaxxon has not yet made an appearance in any other canon media, Legends or otherwise, but there have been easter eggs and references to the green rabbit. He has recently appeared on variant covers for Marvel’s new Star Wars series, and was referenced with a dead skeleton in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

But this is the first time Jaxxon has made an on screen appearance since disappearing from the pages of those old comics.

While the episode of Forces of Destiny doesn’t outright confirm it, make no mistake that is definitely a strikingly familiar character design. It seems like someone in Lucasfilm animation managed to sneak the Rebel Alliance ally into a small-screen story, making the character canon.

This episode also reveals how Leia assumed the identity of the bounty hunter Boushh in Return of the Jedi.

The character might not be the Jaxxon we know and love, but at least having the presence of the green-furred space bunny in the galaxy far, far away should bring a smile to every Star Wars fan’s face.

All the new episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny are now streaming on Disney’s YouTube page, and will be airing March 25th on the Disney Channel as a 30-minute special.