Star Wars: Jedi Knights Series to Feature Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon, Yoda, and More

Some of your favorite Jedi Knights are headlining a new Star Wars comic. Marvel Comics is ushering in a new era of Star Wars storytelling with Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku, but that doesn’t mean the publisher can’t go back in time to Star Wars’ past to tell new adventures. Today’s Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at New York Comic Con announced Star Wars: Jedi Knights, a new ongoing series debuting in March 2025. It’s Marvel’s first series featuring the legendary Jedi Knights, and while favorites like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Mace Windu are a part of the cast, new Jedi will also be introduced to readers.

Star Wars: Jedi Knights is written by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Yoda) with art by Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars, X-Men Red). It joins the upcoming one-shot Star Wars: A New Legacy as new titles Marvel is releasing in the new year. Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader both wrapped up their runs this year, but Marvel is moving forward with telling new stories set between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

However, Star Wars: Jedi Knights takes place before The Phantom Menace and will spotlight a different Jedi duo in each issue. There is an overarching threat that ties each story together, and a mysterious new villain is targeting Quin-Gon Jinn for death.

“Marc and Madibek deliver a blockbuster first issue with a cliffhanger that kicks off one action-packed issue after another featuring your favorite Jedi,” Editor Mark Paniccia teased. “You’ve literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic book!”

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1

New ongoing series, on sale March 2025

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

It begins here: Marvel’s first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy: THE JEDI KNIGHTS! Featuring your favorite Jedi like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Mace Windu alongside BRAND NEW JEDI sure to become fan favorites! And who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death?

It will be fun to see the Jedi Knights as the focal point of an ongoing series. The only times we’ve seen Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Mace Windu together has been in the prequel trilogy, as well as in The Clone Wars animated series. Now, fans will get to learn how the Jedi work together to serve the Republic while also expecting some epic lightsaber battles.