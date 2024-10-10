New Star Wars Comic Set to Bring Together All-Star Creators and Fan-Favorite Characters

Nearly a decade after Marvel Comics began to unleash waves of Star Wars comics, this year saw major series like Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader come to an end, leaving fans to wonder what the future will hold for the galaxy far, far away in the medium. While a handful of titles have been announced that bridge the gap between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marvel Comics has confirmed today that the upcoming one-shot Star Wars: A New Legacy will spotlight a handful of fan-favorite characters who have dominated various comic series, including Doctor Aphra and Beilert Valance. As if an adventure focusing on these characters isn’t exciting enough, the title has brought together beloved creators to tell stories with these icons. Star Wars: A New Legacy will be hitting shelves in January of 2025.

“This is the monumental moment we’ve been waiting for: celebrating a decade of the re-union of Marvel Comics and Star Wars!” editor Mark Paniccia shared in a statement. “We’ve got a great package here with some of the most influential Star Wars comic writers in recent history along with amazing art. It is so cool to spotlight as many of the Marvel-created characters as we could. Longtime and new fans alike will get a kick in the thrusters with this!”

Per press release, “Marvel Comics’ ventures into Star Wars storytelling stretch back to the very beginning of the franchise in 1977, and in 2015, a new era in their incredible history together kicked off with Jason Aaron and John Cassaday’s Star Wars #1, which sold a record-breaking one million copies. To celebrate the milestone 10th anniversary of Star Wars (2015) #1, Star Wars: A New Legacy, a new one-shot releasing in January, will feature all-new stories by some of the most impactful Star Wars comic creators of the decade! Join Charles Soule, Jason Aaron, Kieron Gillen, and more as they return to the galaxy far, far away and spotlight iconic Star Wars characters that made their debut in a Marvel comic!”

Stories set to be explored in the new one-shot include:

From Darth Vader to Grand Moff Tarkin, the Empire’s most powerful gather on Alderaan to honor Emperor Palpatine in a thrilling story from New York Times best-selling Star Wars author Charles Soule and acclaimed Star Wars artist Ramon Rosanas! During this lavish Imperial event, Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros stage a daring heist, not knowing that Valance is hot on the trail! And a Sith artifact threatens to spoil the party for everyone! It’s a collision course of comics-originating characters including Darth Momin, Chanath Cha, Rik Duel, Commander Zahra, the Tagges, and many more, from the fan-favorite to obscure!

What ever happened to Scar Squadron? Also known as Task Force 99, this elite group of stormtroopers led by Sergeant Kreel answered directly to Darth Vader and were among the deadliest threats Luke, Leia, and the Rebellion faced throughout Jason Aaron’s pivotal run. Discover where their dark path led as Aaron revisits them alongside fellow Star Wars superstar Leonard Kirk.

Kieron Gillen returns to the dark side with a story set during his acclaimed run of Darth Vader where he introduced breakout star Doctor Aphra! Joined by Salva Espin (Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad), enjoy Vader and Aphra’s troubled dynamic once more and gasp at a perilous game between Aphra’s old crew: 0-0-0, BT-1 and Krrsantan!

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars comics before Star Wars: A New Legacy hits shelves in January of 2025.

