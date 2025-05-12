Star Wars: John Boyega on the Jedi Lightsaber He Wants Finn to Have (And It’s From Rebels)

John Boyega‘s Finn is a cross between a Jedi and a Stormtrooper, so it stands to reason that his weapon of choice would be a cross between a lightsaber and a blaster. The Attack the Block actor played deserter First Order Stormtrooper FN-2187/Finn in Disney’s trilogy of Star Wars sequels, with the third and final film, 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, hinting at Finn’s Force sensitivity. Should Finn ever return to realize his destiny under the tutelage of the New Jedi Order’s Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), Boyega has his weapon picked out — and it’s one that fan-favorite Jedi rebel Ezra Bridger wielded on Star Wars Rebels.

“In my imagination, he could go anywhere,” Boyega said when asked about Finn’s Star Wars future at Chicago’s C2E2 2025. “Give me a blaster-saber, though. I want the combo. Ezra had the combo, right? Give me that guy’s thing.”

Boyega is referring to Ezra’s hybrid saber, which was modified to combine the functions of the Jedi’s lightsaber and — as Obi-Wan Kenobi would say — the more uncivilized blaster used by everyone from Imperial Stormtroopers to gun-slinging scoundrels like Han Solo.

“I want to be more of a Jedi scoundrel,” Boyega added. “But apart from that, I’m more so just enjoying [Star Wars] as a fan now.”

Ezra’s lightsaber-blaster — built using spare parts and pieces of tech provided by his Jedi mentor, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and his Ghost crew mates Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), and droid Chopper (Dave Filoni) — appeared for the first time in the “Path of the Jedi” episode of Star Wars Rebels, the DisneyXD animated series set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

ezra’s hybrid lightsaber from ‘Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection’

Ezra’s blue-bladed saber was eventually destroyed by Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) in “Twilight of the Apprentice,” and by season 3, Ezra replaced the hybrid with the more traditional, green-bladed lightsaber eventually used by Sabine (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as the apprentice of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

As for Boyega’s Finn picking up a lightsaber — or lightsaber-blaster hybrid — he doesn’t expect to reappear in the Ridley-fronted New Jedi Order movie in the works at Lucasfilm.

“It made sense to expand the franchise in that way,” Boyega said. “I’m just looking forward, first of all, to see if it’s real. Because sometimes we have had a few Star Wars [movies] announcements, and development is development, you can’t always get it done. But just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that’s finally hers, where she is now the bonafide Jedi. I think that’s exciting and I can’t wait to watch it.”